Gateway Distriparks starts double-stack rail transport between Ahmedabad and Mundra Port

Integrated inter-modal logistics operator Gateway Distriparks on Friday, June 30, said it has commenced double-stack rail transportation services between its inland container depot (ICD) in Ahmedabad (Viramgam) to Mundra Port for its export-import (EXIM) trade customers.

The first double-stack train was flagged off by Indian Railways officials from Ahmedabad division on June 29, it said in an exchange filing.

This key development will significantly enhance operational efficiency, improve asset productivity for the company's 31 trains and ultimately reduce the overall cost of logistics for the trade while expediting container evacuation at the port and its inland container depots.

ICD Viramgam, spread over 40 acres, is located in Ahmedabad and has the capacity to handle 200,000 TEUs per annum with two rail sidings used for consolidating containers for double-stack rail services.

Rajguru Behgal, President, of the rail verital at Gateway Distriparks, said ICD Viramgam is a hub that they use for consolidating containers for double-stack operations. We will greatly benefit from this development not only for the ICD Viramgam market but also our northern India ICDs, he said.

Gateway Distriparks can leverage its strategically located network of ICDs by consolidating containers for multiple destinations at its hubs in Gurgaon and Ahmedabad, which are connected to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Shares of Gateway Distriparks Ltd ended at Rs 71.90, down by Rs 0.18, or 0.25 percent on the BSE.