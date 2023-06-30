Gateway Distriparks starts double-stack rail transport between Ahmedabad and Mundra Port

This will ultimately reduce the overall cost of logistics for trade. Shares of Gateway Distriparks Ltd ended at Rs 71.90, down by Rs 0.18, or 0.25 percent on the BSE.

Integrated inter-modal logistics operator Gateway Distriparks on Friday, June 30, said it has commenced double-stack rail transportation services between its inland container depot (ICD) in Ahmedabad (Viramgam) to Mundra Port for its export-import (EXIM) trade customers.

The first double-stack train was flagged off by Indian Railways officials from Ahmedabad division on June 29, it said in an exchange filing.