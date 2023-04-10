Aquaculture the most lucrative ̉segment for Garware Technical Fibres, says CEO

Garware Technical Fibres makes nets for sports and fishing, twines for deep sea fishing market, industrial rope, sports, agriculture, and coated fabrics as well. It is the largest player for industrial ropes and marine howsers.

There are many segments that it caters to — aquaculture forms around 35 percent of its business, fisheries is at 25 percent, sports 15 percent, geosynthesis 10 percent, and other categories 15 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shujaul Rehman, CEO of Garware Technical Fibres, said that 80 percent of their portfolio is value-added products so the margin across segments is reasonably high. He added that aquaculture is the highest-margin segment for them

“Aquaculture is the highest margin segment for us followed by fishing and sports. So all segments that we have made because we upgraded top end, and we have a value-proposition to customers that are able to command a premium. So margin-wise, I think aquaculture is the biggest but other segments are also pretty strong.”

Exports form 63 percent of the country's revenue — it exports to countries like the US, France, Poland, the UK, Colombia, Oman, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Australia.

Rehman added that geosynthesis business is doing very well for them and the company is looking to expand this business in a big way.

The company has entered two new segments — material handling segment and personal protective equipment

The company’s revenue growth has not been very impressive. At 5 percent in the last five years, revenue in nine months for FY23 is at Rs 935 crore, so they will be able to surpass FY22 numbers.

Margins have been hovering around 19 percent in the past few years, and at 16 percent in nine months.

PAT too has seen the same trajectory as revenues, from Rs 105 crore in FY19 to Rs 158 crore now.

“Eighty percent of sales come from value-added products, which has been obviously moving every year. So, there are certain segments where we are not focusing which are very commoditised. So, maybe we are giving away some volume and some share in those quality segments, and hence the overall mix is improving our margin is around 20 percent EBITDA and we are maintaining that 20 percent margin. So as a result of this, de-focus on the commodity segment, you can our value growth is not so high,” Rehman added.

Also, R&D as a percentage of sales is at 1.2-1.3 percent for the company.

Rehman said, “As I mentioned 1 percent of our sales we invest in R&D, 5 percent of our PAT is invested in R&D, we don't have a set pattern as to how much we should spend, it depends on inciting, we have a strong process of customer inciting depending on customer problems."

