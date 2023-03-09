English
Garuda Aerospace, Ninjacart announces partnership to bring drone technology to Indian farmers

By Shruti Malhotra   | Sangam Singh  Mar 9, 2023 1:45:09 PM IST (Updated)

As per the press release, both Garuda Aerospace and Ninjacart will offer short-term financing options to farmers, thus enabling the farmers to access the latest drone technology at affordable rates.

One of the leading manufacturers of drones for the Agritech sector — Garuda Aerospace and Ninjacart, an Agritech e-commerce startup, announced a strategic partnership on Thursday, March 9. This partnership aims to avail drone technology to farmers across India.

The use of drone technologies will help in improving crop yields and reduce costs. Other uses of drone technology in the agriculture sector include soil analysis, water management, and precision agriculture.
In addition, the partnership also claims to offer training to farmers to operate drones and avail other business opportunities which will help them "earn 50,000 to 1 lakh rupees per month."
Speaking on the partnership, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said, "This partnership will not only help farmers improve their yields and reduce costs, but it will also provide young entrepreneurs with skills and business opportunities. We believe that this collaboration will help in developing an ever-lasting impact on the agricultural sector in India."
“Our partnership with Garuda Aerospace will bring the latest drone technology to farmers and help them increase their yields and reduce costs. The use of drones in agriculture will also help in soil analysis, water management, and precision agriculture”, said Kartheeswaran KK, CEO and Co-Founder of Ninjacart.
DGCA-approved Garuda Aerospace boasts a fleet of 400 drones and a team of over 500 pilots across 84 cities. Garuda Aerospace operates in several sectors like Agriculture, Infrastructure and Defence and aims to become the country's first drone unicorn startup.
 
First Published: Mar 9, 2023 1:36 PM IST
