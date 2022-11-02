Garmin appoints new country head to boost India operations

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Garmin currently has brand stores in Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Pune. The brand said in a statement that it aims to expand its presence across markets by opening brand stores which will also double up as a service collection point by the end of 2023.

Garmin India on Wednesday announced the appointment of Yeshudas Pillai as its new country Head to give its India operations a fillip. With this appointment, the brand said in a press release that wants to intensify its focus to reach a larger set of audience, speed up growth initiatives and elevate its brand positioning.

Garmin currently has brand stores in Delhi NCR, Bangalore and Pune. The brand said in a statement that it aims to expand its presence across markets by opening brand stores which will also double as a service collection point by the end of 2023.

Pillai said, “I have always been a great believer of innovation and technology and the potential it has to change the moving world. I am excited to join the Garmin team and accelerate its growth in India. I look forward to working with the Garmin global leadership team and providing strategic impetus to strengthen the company’s foothold in India. Our vision is to strengthen our presence across the country, where we aim to have more than 10 Garmin Brand Stores by the end of 2023.”

Pillai will be based in Delhi. In his new role, Garmin said he will be driving stakeholder engagement, growth, and development of the brand in India. With over 16 years of experience, Pillai has worked for prestigious consumer electronics, consumer durables, FMCG and premium lifestyle brands.