Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Q4: Weak operational performance, stock tanks 5 percent

EBITDA declined 39 percent to Rs 20 crore in fourth quarter versus Rs 33 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Hence, the EBITDA margins nearly halved to 3.3 percent versus 6.1 percent in the same quarter of last year.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) declared its fourth quarter earnings on May 24 post market trading hours. The revenues grew 11 percent year on year to Rs 601 crore. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined 39 percent to Rs 20 crore versus Rs 33 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Hence, the EBITDA margins nearly halved to 3.3 percent versus 6.1 percent in the same quarter of last year. Net profits though stood 17 percent higher at Rs 55 crore versus Rs 47 crore.

Live Tv

Loading...

A weak operational performance led to the stock opening 5 percent lower in trade on May 25. With this, the stock is down 11 percent in past 5 days.

The other income is higher at Rs 69 crore in the fourth quarter versus Rs 41 crore year on year. Other project related expenses also rose to Rs 30 crore compared with Rs 6 crore in same quarter of last year. The receivables at year end are at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 151 crore as on 31st March 2022. The cash and bank balance has increased 70 percent year on year to Rs 4,328 crore.