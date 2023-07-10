Gaming firm Nazara Technologies to raise Rs 750 crore via equity issue

2 Min Read
Nazara Technologies has also increased its authorised share capital from Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore subject to shareholder approval. Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd ended at Rs 724.70, up by Rs 4.00, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.
Gaming and sports media firm Nazara Technologies Ltd on Monday, July 10, said its board of directors has approved the raising of funds of up to Rs 750 crore via the issuance of equity shares.
The board has approved "raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Rs 4/- each of the company and/or any other equity-linked instruments/securities or any combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 750 crore through one or more qualified institutional placements or preferential allotment," the company said in an exchange filing.
Also, Nazara Technologies has increased authorised share capital from Rs 30 crore to Rs 50 crore subject to the approval of shareholders.