Gaming firm Nazara Technologies to raise Rs 750 crore via equity issue

Gaming and sports media firm Nazara Technologies Ltd on Monday, July 10, said its board of directors has approved the raising of funds of up to Rs 750 crore via the issuance of equity shares.

The board has approved "raising of funds by way of issuance of such number of equity shares having face value of Rs 4/- each of the company and/or any other equity-linked instruments/securities or any combination thereof, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 750 crore through one or more qualified institutional placements or preferential allotment," the company said in an exchange filing.