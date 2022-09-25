Exclusive: GST slaps biggest ever show cause notice of Rs 21,000 crore to Gameskraft Technology

By CNN News18

Mini Gameskraft Technology Private has been accused of not paying GST (Goods and Services Tax) to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore and the show cause notice is for the period between 2017 to June 30, 2022.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has issued the biggest show cause notice in the history of indirect taxation to a Bengaluru-based online gaming company, Gameskraft Technology Private Ltd (GTPL), reported CNN News 18.

Gameskraft Technology was accused of promoting online betting through card, casual and fantasy games like Rummy Culture, Gamezy, Rummy Time, etc and DGGI has slapped a 28 percent tax on betting amounts of nearly Rs 77,000 crore.

According to the DGGI report, GTPL was engaged in betting by allowing its players to place bets in form of money stakes and it allowed bets on the outcome of card games played online.

During the investigation, DGGI found out that Gameskraft was not issuing any invoices to its customers and submitted fake/back dates invoices, which were caught by forensic examination.

Also, the DGGI said the company was inducing its customers to bet as there was no way of return once money was added to the wallet.

Gameskraft was launched in 2017 by a group of passionate gamers to delight the Indian gaming community with skill-based games.