Galaxy Surfactants confident of achieving 6-8% volume growth despite challenging environment

Galaxy Surfactants recognises that the current environment is challenging and faces multiple headwinds. FY24 is likely to be adversely affected by a cut in consumer spending across the markets given recessionary fears.
Despite prevailing uncertainties caused by recessionary fears in Europe and US, as well as weakened consumer sentiments affecting discretionary demand and channel destocking, management is confident of achieving 6–8 percent volume growth, followed by stronger PAT growth.
Nuvama in a research report said it is positive on Galaxy’s FMCG-led business model and believes that current weakness is transitory. The brokerage expects growth rebounding in second half of FY24 in Egypt, Turkey and Europe.
Galaxy Surfactants recognises that the current environment is challenging and faces multiple headwinds. Though FY23 benefited from a rising price scenario, helping the company improve its EBITDA/mt. FY24 is likely to be adversely affected by a cut in consumer spending across the markets given recessionary fears. Furthermore, the current slowdown in US and Europe has triggered consumer downtrading, which has adversely affected its specialty chemical product basket. As specialty enjoys higher margins, any further slowdown can result in margin pressure.
Its focused oleochemicals-based product basket is a strong beneficiary of the
global trend of moving towards clean/green chemistry. Emerging trends such as consumers choosing liquid dish wash over bars, increasing adoption of washing machine in fabric care, growing consumer awareness in harmful chemicals etc. are driving-factors for Galaxy’s growth. Inventory destocking has moderated and raw material prices have also stabilised.
Nuvama has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,972. The stock closed the trading session on June 16th with gains of 2 percent at Rs 2,880 per share.
(Edited by : Vahishta Unwalla)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks | GST registration verification drive — An expert's take on how to expand tax base without frightening a potential registree
Jun 16, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | Twitter adds a new revenue stream for content creators —here’s how it will benefit the creator economy
Jun 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch |ESG Framework — is this a non-tariff global barrier for Indian businesses
Jun 15, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Beyond Binaries | The smouldering Pilot–Gehlot feud — will it help BJP drive home the advantage
Jun 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read