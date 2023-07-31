GAIL Share Price: Stock gets double upgrade from UBS ahead of Q1 results

At 24 percent and 50 percent discount to its 10-year average price-to-book value and price-to-earnings respectively, along with a deep discount in investment value, UBS finds GAIL's risk-reward to be favourable.

Brokerage firm UBS has given state-run GAIL a double upgrade and has nearly doubled its price target on the stock ahead of the company's June quarter earnings announcement today.

UBS double-upgraded GAIL to buy from Sell earlier and nearly doubled its price target to Rs 150, from Rs 80 earlier.

The brokerage mentioned in its note that the more stable transmission business is now starting to contribute more towards its earnings, which is proof of the fact that the business is becoming more structural compared to cyclical earlier.

A return of the utility nature of the business could lead to a re-rating of the stock, UBS wrote in its note. The brokerage further added that the consensus is yet to fully appreciate the upside to realised tariffs from tariff integration, as well as the scope of India's improving gas demand and GAIL's own pipeline expansion.

UBS is expecting a series of margin-led earnings upgrades for GAIL, due to these above-mentioned triggers.

GAIL's realised tariffs between financial year 2024-2026 to be 6-13 percent ahead of consensus estimates, the UBS note said.

The company will also be reporting its June quarter results today where a substantial recovery is expected on a sequential basis due to the poor March quarter. The company's operating profit margin is likely to be at 8.2 percent from 0.9 percent earlier.

June quarter earnings are likely to be better for GAIL, driven by transmission tariff hikes and lower LNG prices. The operating profit of the transmission segment is likely to increase by 36 percent year-on-year, led by higher tariffs and volumes.

Shares of GAIL have risen 21.6 percent so far on a year-to-date basis.