GAIL Q4 Earnings Preview: LPG profitability, lower petchem losses may aid sequential recovery

Shares of GAIL have outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index so far this year, rising by 14 percent.

GAIL Ltd. will be reporting its March quarter earnings on Thursday. While a sequential improvement is anticipated, the situation may not improve much if numbers will be compared on a year-on-year basis.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's revenue to be flat, while profit and margin may improve aided by a low base in the December quarter.

The company's LPG segment is likely to return to profitability during the March quarter, according to the poll.

Analysts are also expecting that while the petchem business will continue to report losses, they may be narrower compared to the December quarter.

However, the company can surprise on its marketing earnings, driven by an increased oil index and Henry Hub spreads.

For the March quarter, GAIL's transmission volumes may increase by 4 percent sequentially, while gas sales may improve by 6 percent from the December quarter.

Shares of GAIL have outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index so far this year, rising by 14 percent.