Shares of GAIL have outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index so far this year, rising by 14 percent.

GAIL Ltd. will be reporting its March quarter earnings on Thursday. While a sequential improvement is anticipated, the situation may not improve much if numbers will be compared on a year-on-year basis.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's revenue to be flat, while profit and margin may improve aided by a low base in the December quarter.