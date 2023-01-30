GAIL shares fall for fourth day after December quarter earnings miss estimates

The weakness in the December quarter was led by GAIL’s poor performance in gas marketing, petrochemicals, LPG, and liquid hydrocarbons businesses.

Shares of GAIL ended over 4 percent lower on Monday after the company lost nearly all of its net and operating profit in the December quarter. Results for the quarter were worse than anticipated.

GAIL's net profit and EBITDA both fell over 80 percent compared to the September quarter. EBITDA margin fell below 1 percent during the quarter. The 0.7 percent figure was well below the CNBC-TV18 poll of 4.8 percent.

The weakness in the December quarter was led by GAIL’s poor performance in gas marketing, petrochemicals, LPG, and liquid hydrocarbons businesses.

All the segments of the company reported an operating loss during the quarter.

The state-led gas company’s natural gas segment posted an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss of Rs 426 crore in the December quarter while the LPG segment’s EBIT loss stood at Rs 92 crore.

The gas marketing segment recorded an EBIT loss of Rs 86 crore. The petrochemicals segment’s EBIT loss was Rs 349 crore, and the LPG and liquid hydrocarbons segment reported EBIT loss of Rs 29 crore.

Shares of GAIL ended 4.5 percent lower at Rs 94.70. The stock has declined 7 percent over the last four trading sessions.