GAIL shares fall for fourth day after December quarter earnings miss estimates

The weakness in the December quarter was led by GAIL’s poor performance in gas marketing, petrochemicals, LPG, and liquid hydrocarbons businesses.
The state-led gas company’s natural gas segment posted an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss of Rs 426 crore in the December quarter while the LPG segment’s EBIT loss stood at Rs 92 crore.
The gas marketing segment recorded an EBIT loss of Rs 86 crore. The petrochemicals segment’s EBIT loss was Rs 349 crore, and the LPG and liquid hydrocarbons segment reported EBIT loss of Rs 29 crore.