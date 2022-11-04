Cross
    GAIL Q2 margin sees 700 bps drop from previous quarter, profit almost halves

    By Sangam Singh

    The decline is reported due to lower volumes and profitability in the gas transmission and marketing business. GAIL, once a Nifty 50 constituent was excluded from the Index last year and replaced by Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

    Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL) reported a weak operating performance for the second quarter of FY23 with missing almost all the estimates. The Net Profit for the company stood at 1,537 crores, a drop by 700 bps. The company reported a revenue at Rs 38,479 crores whereas EBITDA stood around 1,765 crores.

    Shares of GAIL slipped into red by over 2 percent at 88.65 at 3:15 PM.
    GAIL fell below the CNBC-TV18 poll expectations except for revenue. The profit fell short by 23 percent while EBITDA by 32.5 percent. The margin fell low by 280 bps whereas the revenue was up by 8.5 percent.
    The decline is reported due to lower volumes and profitability in the gas transmission and marketing business. GAIL, once a Nifty 50 constituent was excluded from the Index last year and replaced by Tata Consumer Products Ltd. Declining LPG production profitability is impacted by GAIL's realisations. The CNBC-TV18 poll expected transmission volumes to decline 4 percent from the June quarter.
    The company had delivered strong results in its Q1 result led by its marketing segment.
    Also Read:GAIL Earnings Preview: Lower volumes to translate into weak operating performance
    First Published:  IST
