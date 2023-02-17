GAIL looks to buy 26% stake in a US LNG export plant

The company is also focused on sourcing 1 million tons a year of LNG from the same facility for 15 years starting 2026, according to a document on the website.

The state-owned GAIL has released an expression of interest to acquire as much as 26 percent in an US based existing LNG plant or a proposed facility that will be commissioned by 2027 amid a rising fuel demand.

The company already has two long-term contracts for supply from LNG export plants.

The government of India has been trying to the country's LNG import capacity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said earlier that the government wishes to increase the share of natural gas in its mix to 15 percent by 2030 from about six percent at present.

The state-owned company has been under pressure to find suppliers after the Russia-Ukraine interrupted the supply chain. Before the Russia-Ukraine was commenced, Gail imported Russian LNG via a long-term contract with an international unit of Gazprom PJSC.

Last year, Germany seized the Gazprom unit and Moscow blocked further supplies in response.

Last year in May, India mandated GAIL to import gas and buy from local difficult fields to meet growing demand growth from household and transport sectors as cheaper supplies from old blocks were found to be inadequate.