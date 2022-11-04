Cross
    GAIL Earnings Preview: Lower volumes to translate into weak operating performance
    During the June quarter, the company had delivered strong results led by its marketing segment. This time around, lower volumes in the transmission and marketing business is likely to impact the financial performance.The transmission business is likely to be impacted due to lower gas allocation. The CNBC-TV18 poll expects transmission volumes to decline 4 percent from the June quarter.

    Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL) is likely to report weak operating performance for the September quarter due to lower volumes and profitability in the gas transmission and marketing business.
    A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the company's revenue to decline in the mid-single-digit range while net profit and EBITDA may drop significantly compared to the June quarter. Margin may also contract sequentially by nearly 400 basis points.
    GAIL, once a Nifty 50 constituent was excluded from the Index last year and replaced by Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
    During the June quarter, the company had delivered strong results led by its marketing segment. This time around, lower volumes in the transmission and marketing business is likely to impact the financial performance.
    Also read: GAIL India wins bid to acquire debt-ridden JBF Petrochemicals
    The transmission business is likely to be impacted due to lower gas allocation. The CNBC-TV18 poll expects transmission volumes to decline 4 percent from the June quarter.
    GAIL's marketing business is likely to be impacted by lower volumes from Gazprom and the declining oil-henry hub spreads.
    The company's petchem business is likely to report an EBIT loss for the quarter due to lower realisations. During the June period, petchem EBIT had declined 91 percent compared to the March quarter.
    GAIL's realisations are likely to be impacted due to declining LPG production profitability. The company's LPG realisations may decline 15 percent from the June quarter to Rs 56 per kg.
    Shares of GAIL are up only 4 percent this year and the stock is down over 20 percent from its recent 52-week high.
    Also read: Bajaj Auto believes normalcy in exports will take a couple of quarters more
