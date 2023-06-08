GAIL completes insolvency resolution process of JBF Petrochemicals in 15 months

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd ended at Rs 104.80, down by Rs 0.90, or 0.85 percent on the BSE.

India's largest gas firm GAIL (India) Ltd on Thursday, June 8, said the company has released payment to all stakeholders of insolvent private sector chemical company JBF Petrochemicals Ltd (JBFPL) and has completed the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) in 15 months. Live Tv Loading... The company, in an exchange filing, said the transaction closure of JBF Petrochemicals Ltd is one of the fastest in the history of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in the post-COVID period.

It has already infused a total resolution plan amount of Rs 2,101 crore and acquired a 100 percent stake in JBFPL. Accordingly, JBFPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of GAIL with effect from June 1, 2023.