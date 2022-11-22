The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board or PNGRB's notifications on natural gas pipeline tariff regulations, which became effective on November 18, are going to reflect some positive implications for tariffs of Gujarat State Petronet Ltd's and GAIL (India) Ltd.

Shares of GSPL gained over 3 percent in early morning trade and are currently at Rs 234, down 0.3 percent from the previous close on the BSE and shares of GAIL are at Rs 90, up 1.06 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Key amendments

Regulations were originally proposed in August 2022 for both gas pipeline tariffs and pipeline authorisations. These new amendments introduce more relaxed capacity utilisation volume requirements making it 30 percent to 100 percent of 75 percent over 10 years versus 60 percent to 100 percent of 75 percent over five years earlier.

Likewise, subsequent capacity expansion phases would be ramped up in accordance with more relaxed capacity utilisation volume requirements . Pipeline capacity increases caused by the addition of new gas sources will be subject to tariffs only after five years.

Both rules limiting a change in tariff for less than 10 percent capacity expansions and requiring half of the incremental tariff revenues for more than 10 percent capacity expansions have been eliminated

What do analysts have to say?

Brokerage firm EMKAY has a ‘Buy’ rating on shares of GSPL with the target price at Rs 325 per share. The brokerage firm is of the view that a 35-40 percent cut in GSPL’s tariff can be seen after the new amendments. These amendments will also pave way for further expansion.

Meanwhile, Citi also has a ‘Buy’ rating on GSPL with the target price at Rs 335 per share. The brokerage firm is of the view that tariff policy favours GSPL as tariff uncertainty has been one key overhang for the company. The new amendments will also drive an uptick in volumes starting next quarter.

The brokerage firm has also said that the new amendments will have a positive impact on GAIL with the introduction of integrated tariff. Citi has upgraded the rating on shares of . GAIL from ‘Sell’ to ‘Neutral’ with the target price at Rs 90 per share.