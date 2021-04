The division bench of the Delhi High Court has stayed last week’s order by the single judge bench of Justice Midha ordering attachment of Future Group founder Kishore Biyani’s assets, and which had warned Biyani and Future Group promoter directors of a jail term for disobeying the court’s orders.

The stay will operate till the next hearing on April 30. Future Retail’s counsel Harish Salve pointed out that Justice Midha was supposed to only give reasons for his order of February 2, at the hearing last week.

However, Justice Midha travelled beyond the scope and passed mandatory directions on prayers not argued in his order of March 18, Salve argued. He also brought up the division bench’s order dated February 8, staying the operation, implementation, and enforcement of Justice Midha’s earlier order dated February 2 until the next hearing.

The order of the division bench had specifically allowed statutory authorities like SEBI, NCLT etc to proceed further with the scheme in accordance with the law.

Amazon had filed a Special Leave Petition in Supreme Court challenging the division bench order dated February 8. However, the Supreme Court did not stay the order of the division bench. It directed that NCLT proceedings will be allowed to go on but will not culminate in any final order of sanction of the scheme. Salve said that Amazon’s counsel, while mentioning the matter before Supreme Court on March 18, informed the Supreme Court that in spite of the apex court’s order, the division bench continued the stay on February 26.

The Supreme Court had simply said that the matter will be heard on April 27 and had not interfered with the extension of stay. Salve argued that in the light of the division bench having stayed Justice Midha’s order February 2, and the Supreme Court’s order dated February 22 continuing to be in effect, Justice Midha could not have passed the order dated March 18. Since the Supreme Court had allowed the NCLT proceedings to go on, Justice Midha could not have passed any orders directing the appellants to write to statutory authorities to recall the approvals already granted and bring the NCLT proceedings to a halt, Salve argued.

Also, the entire matter, whether all issues as regards whether the emergency arbitrator’s order was valid and enforceable in Indian law, and whether Amazon can successfully initiate arbitration proceedings against FRL, were all now pending to be heard by Justice Nariman in Supreme Court on April 27, Salve said.