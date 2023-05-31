Snap, one of the world's leading tech companies, has set its sights on India as part of its aggressive growth strategy. Ajit Mohan, President for Asia Pacific at Snap Inc, revealed in an interview with Delshad Irani, the editor of Storyboard18, that the future of Snapchat will be shaped by key markets such as Japan, India, and Australia.
Mohan emphasised the company's conviction in the potential of India as an exciting internet market, stating, "The company has the conviction that we need to draw the energy for the next phase of our growth around the world and especially in a country like India. There is genuine conviction that the future of Snapchat will be drawn in places like Japan, India, and Australia."
India has already proven to be a significant market for Snapchat, with the platform boasting 200 million users in the country.
Mohan expressed the company's intention to sustain this growth trajectory, saying, "The company now has 200 million snapchatters in India. Most of that growth has happened in the last 3-4 years. Our agenda in India is to continue the growth.
A lot of the focus in the last 3-4 years was on establishing Snapchat's presence in India and ensuring people, especially teens, understood the proposition of Snapchat. Now I think it is time to do business around the 200 million snapchatters."
First Published: May 31, 2023 10:56 PM IST
