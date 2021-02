The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday told e-commerce Amazon that they have no 'locus standi' in Future Group calling for the shareholder meeting. It added that Amazon should not be a perpetual objector.

NCLT heard Future Group’s plea to call for a shareholder meeting.

Amazon had, meanwhile, sought to file an ‘interlocutory application’ in NCLT proceedings

NCLT will now resume hearing at 4 pm today.

On Thursday, Amazon had moved to Supreme Court against Future-Reliance Retail deal, challenging the lifting of "status quo" orders by the division bench of Delhi High Court.

Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleged the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.