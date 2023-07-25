Future Female Forward | Only 5 women in India lead $10M or $100M companies, despite progress in startup ecosystem

According to Ashwini Asokan, Founder & CEO, Mad Street Den, India's SaaS industry has seen substantial growth, projected to reach $26 billion by 2026. However, the number of women occupying top leadership positions in the sector remains dismally low.

In a recent panel discussion hosted by Future Female Forward, some of India's leading women entrepreneurs gathered to shed light on the challenges faced by women in the startup ecosystem, particularly in the SaaS industry. The panelists shared their journeys, achievements, and the need for more gender parity in leadership roles.

Only five women are currently heading companies valued at $10 million or more, with even fewer leading $100 million ventures, she said.

Mad Street Den, an AI-focused startup with a 50-50 gender ratio policy, emphasised that hiring an equal number of women is not a difficult problem. She urged the industry to normalise gender diversity and eliminate bias in hiring processes.

Rati Shetty, Co-Founder & CPO of BankBazaar, shared her experiences as a woman entrepreneur in the fintech sector. She highlighted the need for mentorship and sponsorship for women-led startups, stressing that raising funds is still a significant challenge for female founders.

The panel also featured Archana Stalin, Founder & Growth Champion of MyHarvest Farms, Kamhalinie Ithal, President of White Lotus & Co., and Vijayalakshmi Venkatraman, Founder & CEO of Gaayak, each sharing their unique journeys in different industries.

While the number of women-founded startups in India's 0 to 1 million valuation range has increased in recent years, there is still much work to be done in closing the gender gap in the SaaS industry and other sectors.

The lack of support, indirect harassment, and traditional mindset towards women's roles are some of the challenges that women entrepreneurs face at the grassroots level, as stated by Kamhalinie Ithal, who runs factories where 80 percent of the workforce is women.

Vijayalakshmi Venkatraman highlighted the importance of educating and counseling women at the grassroots level to create awareness about gender parity and to empower them to take on leadership roles.

Overall, the panelists agreed that there is a growing need for more initiatives to promote gender diversity, mentorship programs, and support systems to enable women to lead and thrive in the startup ecosystem.

As the Indian startup landscape evolves, achieving gender parity at all levels will be vital in harnessing the full potential of women entrepreneurs and driving inclusive growth.

