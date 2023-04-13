Future Female Forward | How Hindustan Unilever's Sumerpur plant is bridging the gender gap

Women's participation in the workforce has taken a dip in India over the past two decades. Only one in five women are part of the formal workforce, according to the World Economic Forum's Gender Gap Report.

CNBC-TV18's special series Future Female Forward brings you a report on how Hindustan Unilever's Sumerpur plant in Uttar Pradesh is bridging the gender gap.

Hindustan Unilever has been present in India for close to a century and today has 40 manufacturing plants across the country. The FMCG company has been working to ensure greater participation of women across the workforce. For the women employees at this plant, taking up a job was a challenge initially, but now, their advice to other women is to never give up and never stop aiming higher.

