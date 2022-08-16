    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Future Consumer defaults on Rs 51.85 crore payment

    Future Consumer defaults on Rs 51.85 crore payment

    Future Consumer defaults on Rs 51.85 crore payment
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    The default which happened on August 15, 2022, includes an interest amount of Rs 10.73 crore and a principal Amount of Rs 41.12 crore, FCL said a regulatory filing.

    Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) has defaulted on the payment of Rs 51.85 crore towards principal and interest due on non-convertible debentures, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.
    The default which happened on August 15, 2022, includes an interest amount of Rs 10.73 crore and a principal Amount of Rs 41.12 crore, FCL said a regulatory filing.
    "The Company has been unable to service its obligations towards payment of the amount of principal and interest due on unlisted Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company to CDC Emerging Markets Ltd," said FCL.
    Also read:
    Future Consumer forays into health snacks, launches Terra Chips in India
    The default is on the amount issued for a sum of Rs 200 crore. This was allocated on February 15, 2018, with a coupon rate of 11.07 percent per annum.
    As of June 30, 2022, the total financial indebtedness of FCL including short-term and long-term was Rs 446.82 crore. FCL is in the business of manufacturing, branding and distributing FMCG food and processed food products.
    It was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail under a Rs 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.
    The deal was called off by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April.
    Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Tags

    debenturesFuture Consumerpayment default

    Previous Article

    CAIT alleges FDI violations by Thailand-based LOTS Wholesale

    Next Article

    SBI files insolvency plea against Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar at NCLT

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng