From Nykaa to Oban to Van Huesen — Jockey's fiefdom is facing a threat like never before

Oban Fashions, a subsidiary of Kolkata-based Rupa & Co., acquired the FCUK and Fruit of the Loom brand licenses for its play in the premium segment. In addition to this, there are also a few domestic and international fashion brands vying for space in this category, such as Van Heusen, U.S. Polo Assn., and Tommy Hilfiger.
Future of what lies underneath
Industry experts believe that with new India, newer brands, and older brands investing in innovation, men’s innerwear is no more sidelined apparel. Instead, it is on its way forward to being the news style statement for growing fashion-conscious India.
"Men are becoming more and more conscious about innerwear. With newer avenues and online availability, access to the market has changed. Aggressive marketing tactics targeting the youth have made the apparel go from being a need to being something to show off," added Jain.