French glass maker Saint-Gobain rolls out low-carbon glass from its Chennai plant

In simple terms, low-carbon glass is produced mainly by recycling broken glass shards into a new product. Saint-Gobain says the manufacturing process is highly sustainable too, involving renewable energy and rain-water harvesting.

French glass-maker Saint-Gobain has begun producing low-carbon glass for India, made at its world glass complex near Chennai. The company claims its new product has 40 percent lesser carbon content than regular glass thanks largely to two-thirds of its raw material being recycled. Saint-Gobain's plant in Chennai has a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, which can now be utilised towards producing low-carbon glass.

"Our India business is nearly 12,000 crores for all Saint-Gobain products, and nearly 98 percent of the glass that we sell in India is made here," said AR Unnikrishnan, Managing Director (Glass Business) at Saint-Gobain India.