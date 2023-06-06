CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsFrench glass maker Saint Gobain rolls out low carbon glass from its Chennai plant

French glass maker Saint-Gobain rolls out low-carbon glass from its Chennai plant

French glass maker Saint-Gobain rolls out low-carbon glass from its Chennai plant
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jude Sannith  Jun 6, 2023 6:48:17 PM IST (Updated)

In simple terms, low-carbon glass is produced mainly by recycling broken glass shards into a new product. Saint-Gobain says the manufacturing process is highly sustainable too, involving renewable energy and rain-water harvesting.

French glass-maker Saint-Gobain has begun producing low-carbon glass for India, made at its world glass complex near Chennai. The company claims its new product has 40 percent lesser carbon content than regular glass thanks largely to two-thirds of its raw material being recycled. Saint-Gobain's plant in Chennai has a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day, which can now be utilised towards producing low-carbon glass.

Live Tv

Loading...

"Our India business is nearly 12,000 crores for all Saint-Gobain products, and nearly 98 percent of the glass that we sell in India is made here," said AR Unnikrishnan, Managing Director (Glass Business) at Saint-Gobain India. 
He added that the market for low-carbon glass was a fledgling one given that Indian real estate doesn't use too many low-carbon products at present, its sustainability goals notwithstanding. 
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X