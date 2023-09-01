Franklin Templeton receives payment from Vodafone Idea in segregated portfolios of 5 schemes

2 Min Read
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Friday received a payment of 10 percent from Vodafone Idea in the segregated portfolios of five of its schemes. This development marks a significant step in the ongoing resolution of the troubled debt involving Vodafone Idea. Franklin Templeton previously segregated Vodafone Idea debt in 2020, creating a separate portfolio to address the challenges associated with this debt within its mutual funds.
A segregated portfolio is essentially a distinct portfolio dedicated to managing troubled debt within a mutual fund.
Investors in these schemes can anticipate the distribution of the payment in proportion to their holdings within the segregated portfolio, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund said in a notice.
The amount available for distribution is as follows:
|Segregated Portfolio 2 (10.90% Vodafone Idea 02-Sep-23)
|Name of the Scheme
|Gross amount available for distribution (Rs)
|Franklin India Low Duration Fund (No. of segregated portfolios - 2)
|1,68,91,97,699
|Franklin India Short Term Income Plan (No. of segregated portfolios - 3)
|5,85,06,64,877
|Franklin India Credit Risk Fund (No. of segregated portfolios - 3)
|3,76,99,31,288
|Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund (No. of segregated portfolios - 3)
|1,05,15,53,535
|Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund (No. of segregated portfolios - 2)
|1,62,20,77,261
The record date for units held in demat mode has been set for September 8, 2023. In cases where the record date falls on a non-business day, the immediately following business day will be considered the record date. For units held in physical or statement of account mode, the holding as of September 1, 2023, will be taken into account for processing these transactions.
It's important to note that all unitholders and beneficial owners of the segregated portfolio of the scheme, under various plans/options, whose names appear in the records of registrar/depositories on the relevant date, will be entitled to receive recovery proceeds.
This payment represents the full and final settlement of the outstanding units in the plans of the segregated portfolio for the respective schemes. The payout will be processed based on the Net Asset Value (NAV) as of September 1, 2023. It should be noted that the payout will be subject to compliance with applicable regulations and the deduction of tax at source (TDS) as per the applicable rules and regulations.
First Published: Sept 1, 2023 3:20 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mahindra Logistics gains on collaboration with Flipkart for integrated line haul solutions
Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Bajaj Auto's finance subsidiary secures RBI's NBFC licence
Sept 1, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Tata Power eyes growth in the home EV charging segment that gives 'better margin'
Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Dhanuka Agritech's MD radiates optimism as company anticipates an end to price declines
Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read