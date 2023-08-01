Rahul Goswami on August 1 took over as the head of Franklin Templeton (FT) India’s fixed income team, the company said in a release. The company said that the change is effective from August 1, 2023.

Franklin Templeton, an asset management company, has reshuffled its senior management roles in India. Rahul Goswami has joined the company as the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and Managing Director (MD) of India AMC Fixed Income, while Santosh Kamath will now lead the India Alternatives business as the President and CIO.

The company said that these changes, effective from August 1, 2023, will help it offer more diverse solutions to its clients in India and strengthen its position as a leading asset manager in the country.

Avinash Satwalekar, President of Franklin Templeton – India, said, “Rahul will work closely with me in formulating the India fixed income strategy.”

According to the company , Goswami will oversee the debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund and has more than 24 years of experience in managing fixed-income funds. Before joining Franklin Templeton, Rahul was the CIO of fixed income at ICICI Prudential Asset Management.

Goswami said, “This is my second stint with the firm and I look forward to working with the team to expand the existing suite of fixed income funds as we look to grow our India fixed Income business.”

Kamath, on the other hand, will focus on alternative credit, covering both listed and unlisted corporate bonds and structured credit.

Satwalekar added, “In his new role as President and CIO of Franklin Templeton’s Alternatives business in India, Santosh’s focus will be on developing and launching Credit Alternatives products targeted at the sophisticated investor.”

Kamath said, “Franklin Templeton is one of the largest managers of alternative assets globally, with $257.2 billion in alternate assets under management as of June 30, 2023 and we are confident of building a strong alternatives business in India.”