Foxconn to invest $600 million in Karnataka to make iPhone components, chipmaking equipment

The decision to invest in India came after a meeting between Foxconn Chairman, Young Liu, and Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Industries Minister MB Patil.
Taiwan's tech giant Foxconn is diversifying its manufacturing operations and plans to invest $600 million in two projects located in Karnataka. The company aims to produce casing components for iPhones and chipmaking equipment, expanding its production beyond China, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday (August 2).
Approximately $350 million of the investment will be allocated to establish a state-of-the-art iPhone component facility, expected to generate around 12,000 employment opportunities.
Simultaneously, Foxconn will collaborate with Applied Materials in a separate $250 million venture to manufacture cutting-edge chip-making tools.
Foxconn's foray into India does not stop at Karnataka. Following the semiconductor conference hosted by the government, Liu met with officials from Tamil Nadu, where Foxconn pledged an additional investment of $194 million to establish an electronic components manufacturing facility, which is anticipated to create 6,000 new jobs.
Moreover, Foxconn is exploring the possibility of availing incentives under India's ambitious $10 billion production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme aimed at promoting domestic chip manufacturing. The company is also reportedly in discussions with Gujarat to establish another chipmaking facility.
