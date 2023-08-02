CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsFoxconn to invest $600 million in Karnataka to make iPhone components, chipmaking equipment

Foxconn to invest $600 million in Karnataka to make iPhone components, chipmaking equipment

Foxconn to invest $600 million in Karnataka to make iPhone components, chipmaking equipment
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Aug 2, 2023 5:01:15 PM IST (Published)

The decision to invest in India came after a meeting between Foxconn Chairman, Young Liu, and Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Industries Minister MB Patil.

Taiwan's tech giant Foxconn is diversifying its manufacturing operations and plans to invest $600 million in two projects located in Karnataka. The company aims to produce casing components for iPhones and chipmaking equipment, expanding its production beyond China, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday (August 2).

Share Market Live


Approximately $350 million of the investment will be allocated to establish a state-of-the-art iPhone component facility, expected to generate around 12,000 employment opportunities.
Simultaneously, Foxconn will collaborate with Applied Materials in a separate $250 million venture to manufacture cutting-edge chip-making tools.
The decision to invest in India came after a meeting between Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge, and Industries Minister MB Patil.
Foxconn's foray into India does not stop at Karnataka. Following the semiconductor conference hosted by the government, Liu met with officials from Tamil Nadu, where Foxconn pledged an additional investment of $194 million to establish an electronic components manufacturing facility, which is anticipated to create 6,000 new jobs.
Moreover, Foxconn is exploring the possibility of availing incentives under India's ambitious $10 billion production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme aimed at promoting domestic chip manufacturing. The company is also reportedly in discussions with Gujarat to establish another chipmaking facility.
Also read: Foxconn IS investing in Tamil Nadu; media outlets confuse parent with subsidiary
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

foxconn

Recommended Articles

View All
50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

50 Years of Hip Hop | Here's all about this global 'phenomenon', its enduring impact on pop culture, India's love affair and more

Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained

Exclusive | The changes in the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023, explained

Aug 2, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

Who is Sudhansh Pant, the new Union Health Secretary

Aug 2, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when

Loan restructuring vs loan refinancing: Which should you opt and when

Aug 2, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X