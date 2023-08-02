Foxconn to invest $600 million in Karnataka to make iPhone components, chipmaking equipment

The decision to invest in India came after a meeting between Foxconn Chairman, Young Liu, and Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge and Industries Minister MB Patil.

Taiwan's tech giant Foxconn is diversifying its manufacturing operations and plans to invest $600 million in two projects located in Karnataka. The company aims to produce casing components for iPhones and chipmaking equipment, expanding its production beyond China, news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday (August 2).

Approximately $350 million of the investment will be allocated to establish a state-of-the-art iPhone component facility, expected to generate around 12,000 employment opportunities.

Simultaneously, Foxconn will collaborate with Applied Materials in a separate $250 million venture to manufacture cutting-edge chip-making tools.

The decision to invest in India came after a meeting between Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge, and Industries Minister MB Patil.

Karnataka Govt. signs a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Foxconn, paving the way for two groundbreaking projects with an investment of Rs. 5,000 crore in addition to the ongoing Rs. 14,000 crore iPhone Manufacturing project.Recently met the CEO and Chairman of Hon Hai Technology… pic.twitter.com/62qQH42EOP — M B Patil (@MBPatil) August 2, 2023

Foxconn's foray into India does not stop at Karnataka. Following the semiconductor conference hosted by the government, Liu met with officials from Tamil Nadu, where Foxconn pledged an additional investment of $194 million to establish an electronic components manufacturing facility, which is anticipated to create 6,000 new jobs.