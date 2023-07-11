CNBC TV18
Foxconn to apply for India chipmaking incentives after $19.5 billion JV pullout

Foxconn to apply for India chipmaking incentives after $19.5 billion JV pullout

Foxconn to apply for India chipmaking incentives after $19.5 billion JV pullout
By Reuters Jul 11, 2023 1:34:06 PM IST (Published)

On Monday, Foxconn withdrew from its semiconductor JV with Indian metals-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta, in a setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chipmaking plans for India.

Taiwan's Foxconn said on Tuesday it plans to apply for incentives that India is offering under its semiconductor manufacturing policy, a day after the company parted ways with Vedanta on a $19.5 billion chipmaking joint venture.

"Foxconn is committed to India and sees the country successfully establishing a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem," the company said.
"Foxconn is working toward submitting an application."
X