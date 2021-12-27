Foxconn postpones resumption of Tamil Nadu plant operations

Electronic parts maker Foxconn which recently faced a protest by women contract workers over food poisoning has postponed its plan to resume its factory by a "day or two" in neighbouring Sriperumbudur, sources told PTI on Monday.

The Taiwan-based firm was supposed to resume its operations on Monday after the facility remained shut for a week after contract workers with a majority of them comprising women, resorted to a protest after they were allegedly fed with poor quality food at the accommodation provided by the company.

The Tamil Nadu government taking cognisance of the protest advised the company to enhance the basic amenities provided to the over 15,000 employees like stepping up adequate infrastructure at hostels and providing restroom facilities and rooms with ventilation.