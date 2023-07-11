Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn on Monday (July 10) announced its decision to withdraw from a joint venture (JV) with Vedanta for semiconductor production in India. Now sources have told CNBC Awaaz that Foxconn may tie up with the Tata Group.

According to sources, Foxconn is expected to soon unveil a new agreement with the Tata Group. Initially, the partnership between Foxconn and Vedanta, a metals-to-oil conglomerate, aimed to establish semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, India.

However, Foxconn expressed its intention to dissociate itself from the project, mentioning its plan to remove the Foxconn name from the entity, which is now fully owned by Vedanta . Foxconn acknowledged the collaborative efforts with Vedanta in realising the semiconductor vision. Nevertheless, both parties have mutually agreed to terminate the joint venture.

Sources further revealed that Foxconn is actively seeking a local partner for the new agreement. Notably, the Tata Group has been involved in semiconductor endeavors for a significant period.

In a related report, Reuters stated that Foxconn intends to apply for incentives offered by India under its semiconductor manufacturing policy. The company emphasised its commitment to India and its vision of establishing a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

Speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18, Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, clarified that both Foxconn and Vedanta remain dedicated to the India Semiconductor mission and the "Make in India" initiative.

Furthermore, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, said in a tweet that Foxconn's decision to withdraw from the JV with Vedanta will have no impact on India's Semiconductor Fab goals

Meanwhile after the news yesterday shares of Vedanta are trading at Rs 277, down by 1.75 percent from the previous close on the BSE.