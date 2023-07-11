2 Min Read
Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn on Monday (July 10) announced its decision to withdraw from a joint venture (JV) with Vedanta for semiconductor production in India. Now sources have told CNBC Awaaz that Foxconn may tie up with the Tata Group.
According to sources, Foxconn is expected to soon unveil a new agreement with the Tata Group. Initially, the partnership between Foxconn and Vedanta, a metals-to-oil conglomerate, aimed to establish semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, India.
However, Foxconn expressed its intention to dissociate itself from the project, mentioning its plan to remove the Foxconn name from the entity, which is now fully owned by Vedanta. Foxconn acknowledged the collaborative efforts with Vedanta in realising the semiconductor vision. Nevertheless, both parties have mutually agreed to terminate the joint venture.