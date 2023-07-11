Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn on Monday (July 10) announced its decision to withdraw from a joint venture (JV) with Vedanta for semiconductor production in India. Now sources have told CNBC Awaaz that Foxconn may tie up with the Tata Group.

Foxconn, the Taiwan-based electronics manufacturing giant, on Monday announced its decision to exit a joint venture (JV) for semiconductor production in India. However, sources have told CNBC Awaaz that Foxconn is exploring a potential tie-up with the Tata Group.

According to sources, Foxconn is expected to soon unveil a new agreement with the Tata Group. Initially, the partnership between Foxconn and Vedanta, a metals-to-oil conglomerate, aimed to establish semiconductor and display production plants in Gujarat, India.