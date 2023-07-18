Foxconn boosts India operations with $33 million Apple equipment purchase

The company also plans to invest around $700 million in constructing a new plant in the southern state of Karnataka. This investment aims to boost the local production of iPhone parts and solidify India's position as a critical manufacturing hub for Apple.

Foxconn Technology Group, a major iPhone assembler, has bought $33 million worth equipment from Apple Inc. for its operations in India. The purchase was made through Foxconn's Indian subsidiary, as revealed in a filing from the company's flagship unit, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.

Apple has been actively seeking to expand its electronics production in India and this deal is a bid in this direction through the Taiwanese manufacturer.

In May, India's Minister of State for Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar , shared that Apple is interested in increasing its manufacturing capabilities in the country.

This announcement came shortly after Apple's CEO, Tim Cook reiterated the company's commitment to investing in India during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apple has already made significant progress in India's manufacturing sector. Last fiscal year, the company tripled its iPhone production and assembled iPhones worth over $7 billion in the country, accounting for almost 7 percent of its total handsets.

Meanwhile, Foxconn is also making significant strides in India. The company plans to invest around $700 million in constructing a new plant in the southern state of Karnataka. This investment aims to boost the local production of iPhone parts and solidify India's position as a critical manufacturing hub for Apple.

India's large consumer market, favorable policies, and strategic export location have made it an attractive destination for tech companies looking to establish manufacturing bases.

As the Indian government continues to support and encourage technological advancements and investments, it is anticipated that more multinational companies will follow suit, further strengthening India's position as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

