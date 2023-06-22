Fortis Healthcare to sell Chennai hospital facility to Kauvery Medical for Rs 152 crore

The divestment is a part of Fortis' ongoing portfolio rationalisation strategy to focus its presence in select geographic clusters where it has a sizeable presence.Shares of Fortis Healthcare Ltd ended at Rs 308.85, down by Rs 0.40, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Thursday, June 22, said it has signed definitive agreements for the sale of its hospital business operations at Vadapalani, Chennai to Sri Kauvery Medical Care (India) Ltd for Rs 152 crore.

The transaction will be an all-cash deal and is estimated to be completed by the end of July 2023, subject to certain conditions as stipulated in the agreement, the company said in an exchange filing.

The facility, which is on leased premises, was commissioned in October 2020 and is located on the arterial Arcot Road. It currently has 110 operational beds with the potential to scale up to approximately 200 beds.