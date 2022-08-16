Fortis Healthcare has brownfield expansion plans which will aid margin, said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

The Fortis Healthcare stock is up 7.5 percent in the past month. In the past five trading days, the stock has risen 6.8 percent after reporting a good show in the first quarter of this fiscal.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the management said that the company is targeting 20 percent EBITDA margin for its hospital business in the next two years.

“We have some brownfield expansion, so we are going to have a larger number of beds. And since these are in existing facilities, they will have a better effect on the profitability than any Greenfield project and we expect it to happen in less than two years,” he said.

Occupancy levels have been steadily improving, and they are near to the normal level of pre-COVID times.

"Currently, we are tracking at about 67 percent, but we expect occupancy levels to go to about 72 percent over the next couple of months,” said Raghuvanshi.

