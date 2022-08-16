    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homebusiness Newscompanies News

    Fortis Healthcare plans brownfield expansion as it aims 20% margin in less than 2 years

    business | IST

    Fortis Healthcare plans brownfield expansion as it aims 20% margin in less than 2 years

    Profile image
    By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza   | Reema Tendulkar   IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Fortis Healthcare has brownfield expansion plans which will aid margin, said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell Fortis Health share

    TRADE
    The Fortis Healthcare stock is up 7.5 percent in the past month. In the past five trading days, the stock has risen 6.8 percent after reporting a good show in the first quarter of this fiscal.
    In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the management said that the company is targeting 20 percent EBITDA margin for its hospital business in the next two years.
    The chain of hospitals has brownfield expansion plans which will aid margin, said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO.
    “We have some brownfield expansion, so we are going to have a larger number of beds. And since these are in existing facilities, they will have a better effect on the profitability than any Greenfield project and we expect it to happen in less than two years,” he said.
    Also Read: Charitable trusts, education institutes, hospitals told to maintain books for 10 years to claim tax exemptions
    Occupancy levels have been steadily improving, and they are near to the normal level of pre-COVID times.
    "Currently, we are tracking at about 67 percent, but we expect occupancy levels to go to about 72 percent over the next couple of months,” said Raghuvanshi.
    For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video
    Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng