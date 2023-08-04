Former Microsoft India Head Anant Maheshwari appointed President & CEO of Honeywell High Growth Regions

In his new role, Maheshwari will oversee operations in China, India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America, driving strategic growth initiatives across these key markets.

Honeywell announced on Friday that former Microsoft India Head Anant Maheshwari has been appointed as the President and CEO of its High Growth Regions division.

Maheshwari previously served the company from 2004 to 2016 in various leadership roles and ultimately became President of Honeywell India.

Prior to rejoining Honeywell, Maheshwari held the position of Head of Microsoft India for seven years. Puneet Chandok, former Head of AWS India , will be succeeding Maheshwari.

Reporting directly to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur , Maheshwari will be based in Dubai, strategically located at the crossroads of the High Growth Regions he will oversee.

“Honeywell has a long-term track record of growth in this portfolio. Anant will help build on our demonstrated success, accelerating our ability to drive profitable development for the company,” said Kapur. “Anant’s experience over the last two decades proves that he has the ability to deliver impactful results for a diverse set of industries. He is the right person to continue to deliver our local-to-local presence and expand Honeywell’s business in controls and automation, software and digitalisation, and sustainability.”

Maheshwari received his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad in 1998 as an industry scholar. He also holds a Master of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani.