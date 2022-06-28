India’s largest Crypto investing company CoinSwitch appointed Ramesh Bafna — a former Flipkart senior executive —its Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday as the company charts out its evolution into a crypto-first wealth-tech platform, which is a part of its vision to "make money equal for all".

Bafna takes over from Sarmad Nazki, who the company says "has decided to pursue other opportunities".

With over 18 years of experience, Bafna is a seasoned professional who has built sustainable marketplace revenue models for e-commerce businesses like Myntra and Flipkart as well as led the finance workstreams at IT services giant Wipro , the company said in a statement.

As per Ashish Singhal , Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch, “(We are) fast evolving and growing every day, well on track to be India's one-stop wealth-tech platform. I am delighted Ramesh Bafna is joining us as we take the next big leap in our journey. Ramesh’s experience in solving problems at scale in high-growth companies will help us strengthen and expand CoinSwitch to serve the next billion people.”

Gafna said this move is a natural next step has he has been following the fintech space for years and is fascinated by the potential it holds for India. "I am delighted to join CoinSwitch and contribute to our mission to ‘make money equal for all’ in a sustainable, profitable way,” Bafna said.

CoinSwitch was founded in 2017 by Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari. It is backed by blue-chip investors such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures.

The crypto unicorn has been trying to bolster its management team with leadership appointments, such as those of Ashish Chandra as general counsel, Jayram Krishnan as vice president of products, Jayadevan PK as senior director of communication and content, Nishant Das as global head of talent acquisition, R. Venkatesh as senior vice president of public policy, and Zeeshan Ramlan as executive vice president (Director and Head of HR), the company statement added.