Former BharatPe CBO launches tech fund, to invest in 15 startups in 2 years

GrowthCap Ventures will focus on early-stage investments, spanning from seed to pre-Series A rounds, with a primary emphasis on the fintech, software as a service (SaaS), and deep-tech sectors.

Pratekk Agarwaal, the former Chief Business Officer at BharatPe, has recently unveiled GrowthCap Ventures, a category II fund aimed at raising Rs 50 crore.

The fund is set to invest in 12-15 promising deals over the next two years, with cheque sizes ranging from $250,000 to $750,000, a release said.

The first close of the fund is anticipated within two months, as confirmed by Agarwaal, the founder and general partner of GrowthCap Ventures, during an interview with Economic Times.

"The uniqueness of this venture lies in its operator VC model, making it the first of its kind. The strategy is centered around backing exceptional founders with a tech-first approach and profound product insights. Eligibility for investment requires the product to have already demonstrated early traction and the potential for significant scalability," the release said.

Agarwaal expressed that apart from providing capital, GrowthCap Ventures will actively engage with its portfolio companies. The approach entails offering a blend of operational expertise, tailored advisory services and access to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) within the portfolio, along with network capital from mentors, operators, and venture capitalists.

GrowthCap Ventures said it is committed to becoming the preferred early-stage fund, offering founders not only access to capital but also experiential business advisory and a powerful institutional network that can fuel exponential growth.