CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsFormer BharatPe CBO launches tech fund, to invest in 15 startups in 2 years

Former BharatPe CBO launches tech fund, to invest in 15 startups in 2 years

Former BharatPe CBO launches tech fund, to invest in 15 startups in 2 years
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 5:45:31 PM IST (Published)

 GrowthCap Ventures will focus on early-stage investments, spanning from seed to pre-Series A rounds, with a primary emphasis on the fintech, software as a service (SaaS), and deep-tech sectors.

Pratekk Agarwaal, the former Chief Business Officer at BharatPe, has recently unveiled GrowthCap Ventures, a category II fund aimed at raising Rs 50 crore.

Share Market Live

GrowthCap Ventures will focus on early-stage investments, spanning from seed to pre-Series A rounds, with a primary emphasis on the fintech, software as a service (SaaS), and deep-tech sectors.

The fund is set to invest in 12-15 promising deals over the next two years, with cheque sizes ranging from $250,000 to $750,000, a release said.
The first close of the fund is anticipated within two months, as confirmed by Agarwaal, the founder and general partner of GrowthCap Ventures, during an interview with Economic Times.
"The uniqueness of this venture lies in its operator VC model, making it the first of its kind. The strategy is centered around backing exceptional founders with a tech-first approach and profound product insights. Eligibility for investment requires the product to have already demonstrated early traction and the potential for significant scalability," the release said.
Agarwaal expressed that apart from providing capital, GrowthCap Ventures will actively engage with its portfolio companies. The approach entails offering a blend of operational expertise, tailored advisory services and access to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) within the portfolio, along with network capital from mentors, operators, and venture capitalists.
GrowthCap Ventures said it is committed to becoming the preferred early-stage fund, offering founders not only access to capital but also experiential business advisory and a powerful institutional network that can fuel exponential growth.
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BharatPeStartups

Recommended Articles

View All
Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence

Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence

Aug 3, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Three in five employees get salary hikes yet majority want to switch jobs, finds survey

Three in five employees get salary hikes yet majority want to switch jobs, finds survey

Aug 3, 2023 IST3 Min Read

India aims to tighten quality of drugs

India aims to tighten quality of drugs

Aug 3, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Leaders Speak | Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs

Leaders Speak | Reducing credit costs — return on assets for banks to hold steady this fiscal despite shrinking NIMs

Aug 3, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X