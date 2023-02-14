Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe to streamline operations amid economic challenges

The automaker said that it will cut 2,300 jobs in Germany, 1,300 in the UK, and 200 in other parts of Europe. Despite this, the company remains committed to its plan to provide a fully electric fleet in Europe by 2035, and will begin production of its first European-built electric car later this year.

American multinational automobile manufacturer Ford on Tuesday announced plans to reduce its workforce by 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years as part of an effort to streamline its operations and address economic challenges. The move is also aimed at responding to increasing competition in the electric vehicle market.

The automaker said that it will cut 2,300 jobs in Germany, 1,300 in the UK, and 200 in other parts of Europe. Despite this, the company remains committed to its plan to provide a fully electric fleet in Europe by 2035, and will begin production of its first European-built electric car later this year.

The company, based in Dearborn, Michigan, stated its aim to establish a more competitive cost structure for its European operations, seeking leaner processes. The automaker will embark on consultations "with the intent to achieve the reductions through voluntary separation programs."

The global auto industry is undergoing a transformation from traditional combustion engines to electric vehicles, leading to a wave of job cuts. The shift is driven by government initiatives to reduce emissions and combat climate change. As the industry competes to develop electric vehicles, automakers are facing intense pressure to innovate and adapt.

The U.S. government's large subsidies for clean technology such as EVs have caused tensions among Western allies, as European governments are concerned that these subsidies may harm their own domestic industries.

Ford plans to cut 2,800 engineering jobs in Europe by 2025 as a result of the transition to electric cars that are less complex, while retaining roughly 3,400 engineering jobs. The remaining 1,000 job cuts will occur in administrative roles.

"Paving the way to a sustainably profitable future for Ford in Europe requires broad-based actions and changes in the way we develop, build and sell Ford vehicles," Martin Sander, general manager of Ford’s Model e unit in Europe, said in a statement. "This will impact the organizational structure, talent and skills we will need in the future."

"These are difficult decisions, not taken lightly," he added. "We recognize the uncertainty it creates for our team, and I assure them we will be offering them our full support in the months ahead."

In August, Ford also revealed plans to cut around 3,000 white-collar jobs in North America as part of its cost-cutting strategy to facilitate the shift from internal combustion to battery-powered vehicles.

Ford earlier said that it intends to construct a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan, which will create employment opportunities for a minimum of 2,500 individuals, as part of its efforts towards this transition. The facility will manufacture affordable batteries for both new and existing EVs.

Ford officials disclosed that the company's net income decreased by 90 percent in the final quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year. They attributed the decline to high costs and challenges caused by a global shortage of computer chips and other vehicle components.

The company currently has around 34,000 employees in wholly-owned facilities and consolidated joint ventures in Europe.