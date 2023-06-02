Force Motors continues winning run - Shares up 40% in ten sessions

The stock has gained 40 percent during these ten trading sessions.

Shares of Force Motors Ltd. gained for a tennth consecutive trading session on Friday as the buying momentum continued after the company’s turnaround March 2023 quarter. The stock has gained 40 percent during these ten trading sessions.

The recent surge has taken the stock's one-year return to over 77 percent, compared to a 12 percent rise in the Sensex.

Part of the S&P BSE Small Cap Index, Force Motors currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 2,400 crore.

The return to profitability in the March quarter came on the back of a sharp jump in revenue, which rose by 70 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,490 crore.

The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each (100 percent) for financial year 2023.

The Street will now be waiting for Force Motors’ monthly sales data for May, which could act as the next trigger for the stock price movement. The company’s range of products includes light commercial vehicles, multi-utility vehicles, small commercial vehicles, sports utility vehicles and agricultural tractors.

Shares of Force Motors are trading 3 percent higher at Rs 1,893.65. The stock hit another 52-week high of Rs 1,905 on Friday.