Force Motors shares in a 20% upper circuit after turnaround quarter results in net profit

Revenue for the quarter increased by 70 percent year-on-year at Rs 1,490 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 881.3 crore in the year-ago period.
Force Motors Ltd. shares zoomed 20 percent to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after the automaker saw a turnaround in the March 2023 quarter.
The company on Monday reported a profit for the March quarter, compared to a loss in the same period last year, aided by strong revenue growth. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 149 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 40 crore in March last year.
Aided by the March quarter bottomline, the company posted a full-year net profit of Rs 152 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 74.6 crore in financial year 2022.
The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each (100 percent) for financial year 2023.
Shares of Force Motors are locked in a 20 percent upper circuit of Rs 1,718.70, which also happens to be a 52-week high. Over the last 12 months, the stock has risen nearly 70 percent, compared to a 12.5 percent gain on the Sensex.
