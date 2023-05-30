Force Motors shares in a 20% upper circuit after turnaround quarter results in net profit

Revenue for the quarter increased by 70 percent year-on-year at Rs 1,490 crore in the March quarter compared with Rs 881.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Force Motors Ltd. shares zoomed 20 percent to hit a 52-week high on Tuesday after the automaker saw a turnaround in the March 2023 quarter.

The company on Monday reported a profit for the March quarter, compared to a loss in the same period last year, aided by strong revenue growth. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 149 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 40 crore in March last year.