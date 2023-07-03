CNBC TV18
business News companies News

Amid deflationary trends, expect gross margins of consumer sector to improve

By Vahishta Unwalla  Jul 3, 2023 12:32:16 PM IST (Published)

Analysts expects gross margins to improve for most players in the consumer sector, as there has been a double-digit price correction in most of the key raw materials.

While most commodities have witnessed significant correction from their peak levels on a sequential as well as year on year basis, inflation persists across key commodities such as Milk, Sugar, Tea, Wheat, Wheat Flour and Glass on a year on year basis. It needs to be noted that since government has banned exports of several agri commodities for FY24, there is a possibility that prices may stabilise or decline over the next few months.

The quarterly average Brent crude price have come off significantly by 31 percent year on year and 4 percent sequentially in first quarter of FY24, due to weak global sentiments.
