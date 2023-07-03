Amid deflationary trends, expect gross margins of consumer sector to improve

By Vahishta Unwalla

Analysts expects gross margins to improve for most players in the consumer sector, as there has been a double-digit price correction in most of the key raw materials.

While most commodities have witnessed significant correction from their peak levels on a sequential as well as year on year basis, inflation persists across key commodities such as Milk, Sugar, Tea, Wheat, Wheat Flour and Glass on a year on year basis. It needs to be noted that since government has banned exports of several agri commodities for FY24, there is a possibility that prices may stabilise or decline over the next few months.

Nirmal Bang expects gross margins to improve for most players in the consumer sector, as there has been a double-digit price correction in most of the key raw materials. The quarterly average Brent crude price have come off significantly by 31 percent year on year and 4 percent sequentially in first quarter of FY24, due to weak global sentiments.