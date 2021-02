Consumption in India is picking up on the back of a healthy festive period in November-December, and price hikes in some food categories. As more people consume staples, home and personal care products, the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry grew at 7.3 percent in the October-December quarter as compared to the same period last year, market research firm Nielsen has said.

The report notes that the large FMCG companies, especially those with over Rs 600 crore in annual sales bounced back after two-quarters of decline with a 5 percent value growth and a 4 percent growth in volume. Smaller manufacturers (annual sales less than Rs 100 crore), however, continue to perform better with double-digit growth of 16 percent in the December quarter as compared to the year ago. “Rise in consumption volume and price-led growth have an equal proportion to this growth trajectory among the group of small manufacturers. This group was buoyed due to its higher dependence on Rural India and ‘Staple Foods’, both of which have performed better,” the report stated.

Nielsen’s report evidences what FMCG companies in India have said over the past quarter, which is that urban consumption is picking up, even as rural consumption continues to remain resilient. After two-quarters of decline, the metropolitans, which is cities with more than a million population, grew by 0.8 percent while rural markets grew 14.2 percent in the December quarter as against a 10.6% growth in the September quarter. Nielsen says that the sharper recovery in the rural markets was on the back of favourable agricultural sector performance, government action towards rural employment generation, and rural India had the lesser impact of the COVID19 pandemic.

Within metros, traditional trade channels, which comprises kirana and neighbourhood stores continued to grow clocking a 8 percent growth. Modern Trade, which is supermarkets and large format stores saw a negative growth of 2%. However, Nielsen says this was still a strong recovery from a negative growth of 15% in the September quarter. E-commerce, which saw a spurt in growth through the pandemic in back to pre-covid levels, led by a growth spurt in metros. This is something top management of FMCG companies such as Britannia and HUL also said during their Q3 earnings.

In terms of categories, the ‘Hygiene & Immunity building’ categories grew 46 percent in value, driven by a consumption growth of 34 percent compared to the same period last year. The ‘home and personal care’ category recovered too, clocking a 5 percent volume growth. The food categories, meanwhile saw a 10% growth riding on boost in consumption as well as price increase in some food baskets. While the growth was across the food basket, staples, which includes edible oils, spices, packaged rice, etc., grew 18 percent.