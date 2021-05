Learning is a continuous process. Every leader in every organization needs to ensure that learning never stops. Recognizing the need to keep pace with changing times, RBEI has embraced the unconventional approach of reverse mentoring. By flipping organizational hierarchy, both the mentor and the mentee gain in terms of knowledge, understanding and culture building.

The reverse mentoring experience is meant not only for knowledge exchange but also for bridging the cultural differences that exist between different generations of workforce. It is best to start without any preconceived notions. The sessions helped both the parties understand each other’s working styles, conversation styles and perspectives. A reverse mentoring process works only when people are keen and interested in learning and that is when the teaching flows.

Reverse mentoring helps accelerate the learning process. For instance, learning a new age topic like AI could be done in two ways. First, understanding the subject and its applications on a surface level. Second, when you go one step deeper and you understand the map to learn the magic behind every code. AI is a big ocean; the moment you touch the basic algorithm, there is a deep learning algorithm and then there is a reinforcement learning algorithm and then a deep reinforcement learning algorithm. Therefore, the learning is wide and varied. Learning through the experience of others is accelerated learning; it happens throughout our lives.

Knowledge is not hierarchical. It is only the different roles that we play and the experience that we have that make us share different sets of responsibilities in an organization. If one really wants to learn, one needs to get in touch with that person who has the knowledge that you need. When you build this new network, the distinction between roles and hierarchies can be demolished. IT is a knowledge industry and knowledge should be the equalizer.

As the saying goes, with age you only get older, not necessarily wiser. This program is about bringing people from different circles together. Mentoring is all about creating an open culture and giving time to others. You get to meet somebody from a different experience and knowledge circle. The feeling of being a student again is fantastic and unparalleled.

Today most companies are witnessing tremendous success in their reverse mentoring program. It is only the most dynamic leaders that opt to be mentored. It brings one to the conclusion that the best leaders are also the best students.