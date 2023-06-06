Second top management rejig at Flipkart this year, Smrithi Ravichandran to head Mobiles: Report

Flipkart's Smrithi Ravichandran, who was earlier the vice president (VP), and head of Grocery, has now been moved to head Mobiles, a key category for the group.

Walmart-owned Flipkart has internally shuffled some of its top-level executives, Moneycontrol has learnt. Smrithi Ravichandran, who was earlier the vice president (VP), and head of Grocery, has now been moved to head Mobiles, a key category for the group.

Ravichandran, who has spent nearly 12 years at the company, was leading the Grocery vertical for the last two-and-a-half years. She was also previously the head of Payments, Consumer, and Commercial Lending and Insurtech at Flipkart.