Second top management rejig at Flipkart this year, Smrithi Ravichandran to head Mobiles: Report

Second top management rejig at Flipkart this year, Smrithi Ravichandran to head Mobiles: Report

Second top management rejig at Flipkart this year, Smrithi Ravichandran to head Mobiles: Report
Jun 6, 2023

Flipkart's Smrithi Ravichandran, who was earlier the vice president (VP), and head of Grocery, has now been moved to head Mobiles, a key category for the group.

Walmart-owned Flipkart has internally shuffled some of its top-level executives, Moneycontrol has learnt. Smrithi Ravichandran, who was earlier the vice president (VP), and head of Grocery, has now been moved to head Mobiles, a key category for the group.

Ravichandran, who has spent nearly 12 years at the company, was leading the Grocery vertical for the last two-and-a-half years. She was also previously the head of Payments, Consumer, and Commercial Lending and Insurtech at Flipkart.
Grocery has emerged as an important unit for Flipkart, especially as newer players like Y Combinator-backed Zepto, Reliance and Google-funded Dunzo, SoftBank-backed Swiggy, and Zomato’s Blinkit all are strengthening their quick-commerce divisions in their attempts to grab a larger piece of the e-grocery market.
